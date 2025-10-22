'AITA because I really don't care that my dad does nothing for my half siblings?'

My mom, her husband, and some of my aunts and uncles had issues with my dad wanting nothing to do with my half siblings and the fact that he wouldn’t do anything to help them or make sure they had a good life. They see it as him taking his issues with my mom out on them.

Some stuff that happened that was talked about around me: when I was 8 and my half brother was 5, nobody showed up to pick him up from school. I was at the homework club, and my dad picked me up afterward. One of the teachers knew my half brother and I were half siblings, so she asked my dad about my mom and her husband.