'AITA for recording my friend's fiancée at her bachelorette party and playing it for him?'

RhubarbSpare1053 writes:
I was invited to the bachelorette party for my friend's fiancée. It was over the long weekend at a vacation rental on the beach. There was booze, a hot tub, great food. It was definitely a hit.
At one point, I was on the deck looking at the ocean, and the bride was drunk in the hot tub with two of her friends. She said she felt more relaxed than she had in a while. I assumed she was referring to wedding planning.
One of her friends asked if she was having trouble with "the little monster." She said no, that he was manageable for now. At that point, I realized they were talking about my friend's son. I took out my phone and started recording them.
The bride's friends said horrible stuff about my friend's son, and the bride responded positively to everything, laughing and agreeing. Then she said that it was too bad he wasn't old enough to send to military school. I stopped recording when their topic changed. I don't think they ever realized I was close enough to hear them.
When we got back, I asked to meet with my friend, and I played him the recording. He was quiet while he listened. After the recording was finished, he asked me to send it to him, which I did. Then he asked me to delete it, which I said I would do, but haven't yet.
I feel like an a&#%ole for interfering, I really do. However, I'm worried about my friend's son. Depending on what my friend does, I might need to send this recording to the poor boy's family. I feel like I've overstepped, but what else can I do? Was I being an a&#%ole?
AverageHappy6876 writes:
I get why you feel conflicted, but protecting that little boy matters more than some social boundary. If someone was trashing my kid like that, I'd want to know too.
Silent-Handle6041 says:
You weren’t being an a&#^ole. You were being a concerned friend. If someone is about to marry a person who openly disrespects their child, they deserve to know. It’s better he finds out now than after they’re married.
Tasty_Doughnut_9226 says:
NTA and hopefully he'll put his child before his d*^k.
BRAVO_____1 says:
Having a recording is irrefutable compared to hearsay if you simply told him, "Hey, this is what your soon-to-be wife was saying about your kid." Ultimately, she will become the child’s stepmom, so he, as a father, needs to know what he’s getting himself into. Hopefully, he can manage the situation so it resolves in a way that prioritizes the child, who is most important.