'AITA for recording my friend's fiancée at her bachelorette party and playing it for him?'

"AITA for recording my friend's fiancée at her bachelorette party and playing the recording for him?"

RhubarbSpare1053 writes:

I was invited to the bachelorette party for my friend's fiancée. It was over the long weekend at a vacation rental on the beach. There was booze, a hot tub, great food. It was definitely a hit.

At one point, I was on the deck looking at the ocean, and the bride was drunk in the hot tub with two of her friends. She said she felt more relaxed than she had in a while. I assumed she was referring to wedding planning.

One of her friends asked if she was having trouble with "the little monster." She said no, that he was manageable for now. At that point, I realized they were talking about my friend's son. I took out my phone and started recording them.