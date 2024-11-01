'AITA for not letting my ex access our son's savings account cause she needs money?'

For instance, my son still goes to his activities (paid for by me), I put extra in his lunch account at school so he can always get a school lunch (his preference over a packed lunch from home), and I went a little bigger for Christmas, which I always start planning early.

My son has always known I’ve been saving for his future. He mentioned it to his mom after she told him they were cutting all expenses on their end, including anything set aside for him and his half-siblings’ futures.

This led my ex to ask me about the amount I’ve saved, which I declined to disclose. She then asked for access to the account, and I refused. She suggested I give it to her to help cover the cost of care for their sick child, but I refused.