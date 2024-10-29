'AITA for refusing to attend my sister's wedding because she wants to destroy my dress.'

I was taken aback. I told her I wasn’t comfortable with her altering my dress, especially since it has a lot of sentimental value to me. She got upset and said I was being selfish because she wanted to save money on her wedding and that "family should support each other." When I stood my ground, she accused me of “not caring about her big day” and stormed out.

My parents later called me and said I was "breaking her heart" by refusing to share. They said that since I'm married and "done with the dress," it shouldn't be a big deal. But it is a big deal to me. I want to keep my dress as it is. They suggested I just "let her have her way" to avoid family drama, but honestly, I feel like it's my dress and my decision.