'AITA for refusing to babysit my sister's evil stepdaughter who snoops for he mother?'

Nick has taken the issue to court, and I do give him credit for trying. Abbie is also in therapy, and she has faced consequences for the snooping. But she is encouraged and rewarded by her mom for this behavior, so I do not see why she would stop. My sister asked me to babysit the kids for several hours this weekend. I did not have any plans, but I said no. They will have Abbie with them, and I am not comfortable watching her.