'AITA for refusing to babysit for my sister after she ruined my wedding ceremony?'

Fast forward to the wedding day. I’m standing at the altar, holding my husband's hands, and guess what I hear? A BABY SCREAM. I look over, and there’s Lisa, trying to shush her 3-year-old, who’s having a meltdown right there in the middle of my vows.

I was furious but kept my cool in the moment. After the ceremony, I pulled her aside and was like, "Why did you bring them? I thought we agreed!" She just laughed and said, "You didn’t mean it! They're family."

I told her she disrespected me and my husband, and she needed to leave the reception if she couldn't keep the kids under control. My mom, of course, took her side, saying I was being dramatic and “kids will be kids.”