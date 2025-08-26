'AITA for refusing to live with my dad's GF's daughter after she tried to kiss me?'

Robsssh writes:
My dad's girlfriend is Gennie, and she has a daughter named Ruby who’s the same age as me (17M). Ruby and I met when we were 11. She had just moved here and was a transfer student at school. At first we didn’t really interact, and she made friends with some other kids.
Then, when we did virtual school, she would DM me during classes and ask if I liked this friend of hers. She did it so much that I asked her why she kept asking when I said no. Eventually I reported it to our teacher, and she got into trouble, which pissed her off.
Ruby went back to school in person before me and started bothering all my friends about me liking her friend. Then she tried to set two of them up with that friend. When I finally went back to school in person, she tried to kiss me one day out of nowhere.
I stopped her and asked what she was doing. She kept trying to make me accept the kiss, but I was taller and stronger, so I was able to keep her away. After I refused, she went to the principal and said one of my friends had tried something on her friend.
She made a big deal about how her friend was supposedly too scared to report it. Her friend later said it was all lies and nobody tried anything with her friend. Ruby got into huge trouble for it. That’s when I came forward about her trying to kiss me, and she got into even more trouble.
My dad knew about the situation with Ruby and even had to meet with the principal. When we started high school, Ruby and I ended up sharing a bunch of classes, and she acted like we were exes or something.
She went from obsessing over whether I liked her friend to trying to kiss me. My friends thought maybe she liked me and wanted to make sure I didn’t like the other girl, but everything about it felt weird and gross. She tried to get my friends in trouble and tried to force a kiss on me.
A few months after high school started, my dad told me he was dating Gennie. I already had a big problem with him dating her because of Ruby, but I tried to let it go for my dad’s sake. Then, two months ago, he told me he was going to ask Gennie to move in with him, which meant Ruby would be moving in too.
I told him absolutely not, packed up my stuff, and went to my grandparents’ house. My dad told me I couldn’t just do that, but I told him I would not live with Ruby. Gennie and Ruby moved in, and my dad kept trying to get me to come back home. He said all four of us needed to sit down and figure out a way for me and Ruby to live together.
I told him I wouldn’t. He asked me what I would do when we saw each other at family functions, and I told him I’d avoid those functions or, if I was in charge of the guest list, I wouldn’t invite her. I accused him of choosing Ruby over me.
Really, I know he chose his relationship with Gennie over me, but I told him that expecting me to let Ruby invade more of my life was sick and that I was disappointed in the kind of dad he was being.
He told me I wasn’t being fair and said that since my mom died, Gennie is the only woman who has made him truly happy and shown him a future he wants. He said I could at least try to live with Ruby for a while, and if it didn’t work, it didn’t work. I told him I didn’t want that girl anywhere near me.
My dad tried to convince my grandparents to send me back, but they don’t want me there either. They told him they don’t want to risk a violent incident between me and Ruby, and that it could easily happen given our history. My dad said that wouldn’t happen and insisted he wanted all of us to try and make it work for his sake. AITA?
Serious_Bat3904 says:
NTA if you two were alone and she tried something else and you said no she could accuse you of something you didn't do. You are better off with your grandparents. They are the bosses for standing up to your dad I’m glad there in your corner.
OP responded:
Same. I legit don't know what I would have done if I had nobody to take me and fight for me. Right now I might be in jail or something knowing how much of a disaster it would be for me and Ruby to live together.
bythebrook88 says:
Ruby has already lied about her friend. She also tried to assault OP! In what universe is she a safe person to share a house with OP?
OP responded:
My dad said because Gennie got her therapy and because she hasn't acted like that since. But she was still being weird and hostile with me so how would it be okay for us to live together? I can't understand dad doing this because I used to think he was a really great dad. Not so much anymore.