'AITA for refusing to live with my dad's GF's daughter after she tried to kiss me?'

She went from obsessing over whether I liked her friend to trying to kiss me. My friends thought maybe she liked me and wanted to make sure I didn’t like the other girl, but everything about it felt weird and gross. She tried to get my friends in trouble and tried to force a kiss on me.

A few months after high school started, my dad told me he was dating Gennie. I already had a big problem with him dating her because of Ruby, but I tried to let it go for my dad’s sake. Then, two months ago, he told me he was going to ask Gennie to move in with him, which meant Ruby would be moving in too.