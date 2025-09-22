'AITA? I refuse to forgive my pregnant fiancée just to make everyone else's life easy.'

I met my fiancée about 3 years ago. She came to a meet-up of a hiking group I was a part of, and through the sort of getting-to-know-you questions, we discovered we are from the same relatively small town.

This was the summer of 2022. Around Christmas of 2022, we both went home and decided to introduce each other to our respective families, which led to each of our families meeting as well. Since that time, our families have been incredibly close.

My dad and her stepdad regularly golf together, go hunting, and go fishing together. My mom, my sister, and her mom are in the same book club together. All that to say, our families are close.