'AITA for refusing to give my bedroom to my brother so he can game all night?'

"AITA for refusing to give my bedroom to my brother and sleep in the living room instead?"

Hi, I’m 19F and in college. My family recently moved into a two-bedroom apartment. It’s my mother, me, and my 21M brother. At first, it was only going to be my mother and me living here because my brother was staying with our dad. But after we moved, he came back to live with us.

Since there are only two bedrooms, my mother bought a couch that turns into a bed, so my brother has been sleeping in the living room. He’s been complaining about it a lot, and now my mother is tired of hearing about it. She has decided that he should get my bedroom, and I’ll be the one sleeping in the living room instead.