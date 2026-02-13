'AITA for refusing to give my bedroom to my brother so he can game all night?'

Hi, I’m 19F and in college. My family recently moved into a two-bedroom apartment. It’s my mother, me, and my 21M brother. At first, it was only going to be my mother and me living here because my brother was staying with our dad. But after we moved, he came back to live with us.
Since there are only two bedrooms, my mother bought a couch that turns into a bed, so my brother has been sleeping in the living room. He’s been complaining about it a lot, and now my mother is tired of hearing about it. She has decided that he should get my bedroom, and I’ll be the one sleeping in the living room instead.
I refused. The issue is that I use my room a lot to study and focus. My brother usually stays up until 4 AM playing video games. I feel like if he gets the room, it will mostly be so he can stay up late gaming, while I’ll lose my space and have my routine disrupted.
I understand that sleeping in the living room isn’t ideal, but I don’t think it’s fair that I should give up my room when I was already using it for school. I should also mention that living with my dad wasn’t a good situation for my brother, which is why he moved in with us.
However, my mother is worried he might go back to living with our dad. Because of that, she wants to give him the room so he stays with us. I really don’t want to add more stress to her since being a single mother is already hard. Also, my brother is a student.
Fairie-Fae says:
NTA. Complain louder than him. If the only reason she is trying to get you to give up your room is because she is tired of hearing his complaints, then you need to start right now. Make your lists of all the reasons not to switch, repeat it to her constantly.
Kayback2 says:
NTA. Your brother is the “extra” in this scenario that was already planned out before he joined; he has to make it work or he should go back to his previous living arrangement with your dad. Why is your mom giving in to your brother’s whining? That’s extremely unfair of her to do. I’m glad you’re sticking up for yourself and you should hold fast.
Newind3 responded:
Honestly, it was not planned but my mother exactly doesn't want him to feel like he is the ''extra''. Thus why she wants to give him the room. To be fair, I was surprised, but also genuinely glad, that he came back to live with us, since it’s better for him. Still, giving him my room feels contradictory to me. It seems unfair to give up my study space for what would mainly be his gaming space.
TeriTown says:
Your mother should give up her room. My son, daughter and I lived for many years in a 2 bedroom townhouse. They each had their own room upstairs and I had the quiet of the downstairs sleeper sofa. It wasn't a sacrifice for me.