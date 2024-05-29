'AITA for auditing my parents after they asked me for money? They don't need my money!'

They totally blindsided me; I had no idea how bad it was until now. Thinking back, I guess I should have known, as they buy so much unnecessary crap, but my parents always acted like they were rich.

I told them point blank I wasn’t funding them until I could see all their accounts and assets, and this caused a huge fight, but they eventually relented. I went through what they have, and they really don’t need my help.

They just need to downsize dramatically. My husband is a CPA, so he knows this stuff, and we went through and told them what they needed to do. They need to sell all the vehicles and get a reliable sedan. They need to sell their 3400 sq. ft. home and buy a single home with a basement suite or an apartment.