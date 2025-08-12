'AITA for not letting my cousin stay in my childhood room even though I have my own place?'

"AITA for refusing to give my room to my cousin during my grandma’s birthday weekend?"

Redheadbianca writes:

I (25F) still live in my hometown but have my own small apartment about 20 minutes away from my parents. My grandma just turned 80, so my parents organized a big family weekend at their house with relatives coming from all over.

Because there are only so many bedrooms, I offered to stay over so I could help with cooking and cleaning early in the mornings. My old bedroom at my parents’ place is still set up like mine. My stuff is there, my clothes are in the closet, and I sometimes stay over if I have been helping them late at night.