'AITA for not letting my cousin stay in my childhood room even though I have my own place?'

Redheadbianca writes:
I (25F) still live in my hometown but have my own small apartment about 20 minutes away from my parents. My grandma just turned 80, so my parents organized a big family weekend at their house with relatives coming from all over.
Because there are only so many bedrooms, I offered to stay over so I could help with cooking and cleaning early in the mornings. My old bedroom at my parents’ place is still set up like mine. My stuff is there, my clothes are in the closet, and I sometimes stay over if I have been helping them late at night.
When I arrived on Friday, my mom told me that my cousin “Anna” (22F) and her boyfriend would be sleeping in my room, so she asked if I could “crash on the couch.” I thought that was strange because Anna has barely spoken to me in years and always treats me a bit cold. I asked why she could not use the guest room, and my mom said Anna “likes having a bigger bed.” Mine is a queen-size, and the guest room has a twin bed.
I told my mom I was not comfortable having strangers, including her boyfriend whom I have never met, in my room with my personal things. She said I could just “box up anything private” for the weekend, but I pointed out that it is still my room, and I was there to help the whole time. She rolled her eyes and said, “It’s just for two nights, stop making drama.”
I said fine, if they need the space that badly, I would just sleep at my own apartment and come in early to help. My mom got annoyed because she thought I was “making a point” instead of “being flexible.”
Now apparently Anna is telling people I was “territorial” and made the weekend awkward. But I do not think it is fair to have me give up my bedroom to a guest, especially one bringing a boyfriend I do not know, when there was already a guest room. AITA for not giving my room to my cousin for the family weekend?
HelpfulMaybeMama writes:
You're an adult with your own place. Pack your stuff up and put it in storage. Let your parents have that room back for guests or whatever other train they need to use it. It also makes no sense that you would stay at your parents' house when you specifically said that they only have so much room.
Kyra_Heiker says:
You're a 25-year-old with your own apartment and you leave your room set up at your mom's house? Yeah you need to clean that room out and move it to your own apartment and let them have a guest room. If you want to spend the night you bring a bag like everybody else does. You are weirdly territorial about a room in a house that doesn't belong to you.
Sea-Operation-6123 says:
Get your stuff out of your parent’s house. You have an apartment. YTA - your mother can put guests in whatever room she wants in her own house.
Moniquinin says:
YTA. You’re 25 and have moved out. Unless you pay part of the mortgage, you have no say in what the ones who do want to do with THEIR house.