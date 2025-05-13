'AITA for refusing to let my fiancé give his sister $10k for her wedding?'

She said I was “trying to come between them” and “making him choose” and “acting like she’s not family.” She even texted me some passive-aggressive crap about how some people are just “too materialistic to understand love.” Ok.

She’s been blowing up the family group chat, trying to guilt him into it. Their parents are “neutral,” but I know they’re hoping we cave. His mom even called him and said, “It’s just money, you’ll make more.”

Now Mark keeps bringing it up again, like maybe we could give her a smaller amount. $2K, maybe $3K, “as a gesture.” I said no. I don’t care if it’s $500. This is a pattern, and I’m not playing along.