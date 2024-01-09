Woman refuses to give sister her nephew's money to pay for her house, sister says, 'You're not his mom.'

AITA for protecting my nephew's money and refusing to let his mom access it?

cositarica27 writes:

My sister and family overall have poor money management skills, and my nephew, recognizing this, asked me to control his money for him since I am more responsible and manage my money well. He values responsible financial management, and after discussing it with him, I agreed.

He’s only a junior in college, but he’s earned a decent amount of money through little jobs he’s done here and there, as well as lifeguarding in the summer. When he needs money for something, I give it to him.

Originally, his account was linked to my bank but in his name, so I can do easy transfers for him when needed. Now, recently, his mom (my sister) and her husband somehow bought a house way beyond their means.