'AITA for letting my vile stepsister be homeless instead of sharing my inheritance?'

I recommend saving your money in case you start a family of your own. If you have extra when your step nieces/ nephews go to college, then you can consider helping them out. If you promise the money and end up needing it yourself, you'll just get more hate. She should be saving on her own to take care of her children's education.

OP responded:

Thank you. I knew exactly why she was being nice thats why I laughed. She definitely wouldn't. I am starting a trust fund for the kids which she can't touch as I want them to have at least a chance in life. They are good kids despite their mum and I do feel bad for them. .