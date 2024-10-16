'AITA for not starting fresh by giving up my son for adoption like my parents suggest?'

It came to a head a couple of weeks ago when they actually sat me down and said that they’d done some "research" on homes for special needs kids and how he could “get better care” somewhere else. They even said it would be “better for everyone” if I gave him up.

Like, who even says that? I completely lost it. I told them they were cruel and heartless, and that if they couldn’t accept my son as part of our family, then they weren’t part of our lives anymore.

Since then, I’ve cut off all contact with them. My phone’s been blowing up with texts from my parents, and now other family members too, saying I’m overreacting and that they were "just trying to help."