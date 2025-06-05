'AITA for refusing to go on vacation with my family cause I always cover extra costs.'

"AITA for refusing to go on the family vacation because I’m tired of always covering the extra costs?"

mazymayes says:

So this happened last week, and my phone has been blowing up ever since. I (34F) have always been the “responsible one” in my family. I have a good job, no kids, and I save my money. My younger brother (31M) and his wife (29F) have three kids and are constantly broke. My mom says it's “just a phase,” but it has been like this for years.

Every summer, we do a family vacation to the beach, usually renting a house that we all split. Except I always end up covering more than my share. Last year, my brother said he couldn’t afford his part until “after the trip,” and—surprise, surprise—he never paid me back.