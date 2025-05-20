'AITA for choosing to go to my SIL's wedding instead of my brother's wedding?

During dinner, my brother announced his own engagement! I was and am so excited for him. Later that day we were talking about dates, and he and his fiancée had nothing in mind yet. I said my husband and I would be available whenever, the only date that doesn't work is the weekend of my sister-in-law's wedding. My mum butted in then and said that it depends on venues and things, but that they would try.

So, I got a text in our family group chat yesterday from my brother announcing the dates to us. Apparently, they all went to a venue and picked out the date together, and they told me the dates are the same as my sister-in-law's wedding. Like, same day and everything.