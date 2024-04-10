Woman refuses to go to wedding because of 'ridiculously expensive' dress code, AITA?

Sarah's response was dismissive, and she insisted that it was her special day and her vision for the wedding. She didn't seem to understand or care about the financial strain this would put on some of her guests.

Feeling frustrated and undervalued, I ultimately decided to RSVP with regrets, explaining that I couldn't justify the expense of the required attire. Now, Sarah and some mutual friends are upset with me for "making excuses" and not being supportive enough.

So, AITAH for refusing to attend my friend's wedding because of their dress code? Was I being unreasonable, or was it fair to stand my ground on this issue?

Here are the top comments from the post:

tiktokslup4 says: