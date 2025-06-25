'AITA for not helping my sister after she used my college fund for her kid's private school?'

The worst part is that my grandparents never gave her permission. They trusted her to manage the account because I was underage when it was set up. I trusted her too. Now I’m stuck. I got into my dream university but can’t afford it without loans.

My grandparents are heartbroken but can’t pull that money out of nowhere again. I had to decline my acceptance and start working full-time while figuring out my options.

This week, Emily asked if I could babysit her step kids for free during the summer since “you’re not in school anymore.” I flat-out said no. She got defensive and accused me of punishing her children for something they didn’t do.