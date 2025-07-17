'AITA for refusing to help a homeless person and her kid? Also, she's my sister.'

Joyllynn writes:
I (27f) was dating Rob (28m) for over five years, but I ended our relationship last year when I found out he was sleeping with my sister, Izzy (25f). I was pregnant at the time and soon found out that Izzy was too.
I chose to end my pregnancy. Izzy already knew, because Rob had told her. Even though I told her I wanted nothing to do with her and blocked her everywhere (or so I thought, but I missed one account), she messaged me saying we needed to stay in touch because our kids would be siblings. When I didn’t respond, Rob reached out and said he still wanted to be a dad. I told him there was no baby anymore and that he needed to leave me alone.
Izzy told our family what happened and what I did, and she was absolutely vile about it. My brother Ryan (22m) showed me screenshots, and what she was saying was infuriating. It also just confirmed that I was completely done with her.
She tried to contact me once after all of that, she would have been about eight months pregnant, but I blocked her new account and continued living my life. At the time, she was still with Rob. They’ve since broken up, and she had the baby.
Now she’s homeless with the baby. I think Rob still sees the baby. She was living in a rental for a while, then a shelter, and now apparently another shelter that she doesn’t feel safe in. She asked our parents for help. They sent her money and tried to help her find a place, but nothing has worked out.
This is where they tried to involve me. They wanted me to step in and help. Izzy and I don’t live in the same state as our parents, and they say she’s afraid to leave because of custody issues with the baby.
I told them I am permanently no contact with Izzy and that she no longer has a sister to help her. They told me that in a real emergency, we should put aside people’s bad actions and help each other. I told them they could continue sending her money and help her themselves.
They’ve visited here so many times they probably know the town better than I do, even though I’ve lived here for nine years. Ryan agreed with me and told our parents they should be the ones helping Izzy, not me.
They tried to find Rob and make him do something, but he only wants to be involved with the baby. My parents told me I needed to help her, or else who knows what could happen. I refused. Eventually, I had to block my parents because they were doing everything they could to make me feel like a monster for not helping.
Even after I reminded them that Izzy called me that and worse after what happened with my pregnancy. Ryan told me they’re still panicking and are trying to move Izzy in with them. But they still believe I should have put everything aside to help. AITA?
Dipstistan writes:
NTA. This is a literal f^@k around and find out situation.
No-Organization8809 says:
NTA. She betrayed you in the worst way, trashed you after, and now expects your help? No one is entitled to access someone they deeply hurt just because they’re in a tough spot. It’s sad she's struggling, but you owe her nothing. Boundaries exist for a reason.
OP responded:
The things she said to me are in black and white and with the screenshots will never go away. As much as Izzy and my parents might like them to.
Briiiiiiyonce says:
NTA. “In a real emergency….MY BUTT” your damn parents can help her out then. She massively betrayed you and you’re expected to let her in your home with open arms? Nah.