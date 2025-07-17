'AITA for refusing to help a homeless person and her kid? Also, she's my sister.'

Joyllynn writes:

I (27f) was dating Rob (28m) for over five years, but I ended our relationship last year when I found out he was sleeping with my sister, Izzy (25f). I was pregnant at the time and soon found out that Izzy was too.

I chose to end my pregnancy. Izzy already knew, because Rob had told her. Even though I told her I wanted nothing to do with her and blocked her everywhere (or so I thought, but I missed one account), she messaged me saying we needed to stay in touch because our kids would be siblings. When I didn’t respond, Rob reached out and said he still wanted to be a dad. I told him there was no baby anymore and that he needed to leave me alone.