'AITA for not helping my spoiled sister with her trainwreck of a life?'

"AITA for refusing to help my spoiled sister?"

Beautiful_Raccoon226 writes:

Okay, so I (28M) have a younger sister, "Kelly" (26F). We used to be close when we were kids, but everything went sideways when I got into college. Kelly has always been... how do I put this... spoiled? My parents always favored her because she was the "baby" of the family and had a rough time in school. She was the golden child, and I was the one who was just expected to be independent and take care of myself.

When I got into college, I worked part-time jobs to pay for my expenses while juggling a full-time course load. Meanwhile, Kelly was getting handed new iPhones and vacations paid for by my parents every year. I didn’t complain because, hey, that’s just how it is sometimes.