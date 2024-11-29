'AITA for not helping my spoiled sister with her trainwreck of a life?'

Beautiful_Raccoon226 writes:
Okay, so I (28M) have a younger sister, "Kelly" (26F). We used to be close when we were kids, but everything went sideways when I got into college. Kelly has always been... how do I put this... spoiled? My parents always favored her because she was the "baby" of the family and had a rough time in school. She was the golden child, and I was the one who was just expected to be independent and take care of myself.
When I got into college, I worked part-time jobs to pay for my expenses while juggling a full-time course load. Meanwhile, Kelly was getting handed new iPhones and vacations paid for by my parents every year. I didn’t complain because, hey, that’s just how it is sometimes.
Fast forward a few years, I graduated, got a decent job in IT, and was saving up to buy my first home. I was proud of myself, honestly. Then came the bombshell: Kelly got pregnant with her then-boyfriend (now ex, because, of course, he bailed). My parents were freaking out because they didn't want her to "ruin her future," and guess who they turned to for help? Yep, me.
They basically told me I needed to give Kelly the money I’d saved up for my house so she could "get back on her feet." Mind you, Kelly and I were not even on good terms at the time because she thought I was "boring" and "judgy" for not partying like she did.
I refused. Like, why should I give up my hard-earned savings because she made bad choices? My parents called me selfish and heartless, but I stood my ground. Eventually, they mortgaged their own house to help her out, and I thought that was the end of it.
Well, fast forward to last month. I finally bought my dream house—a cute little place with a yard. I invited my family over for a small housewarming BBQ. Kelly showed up late, barely said two words to me, and then started complaining about how “unfair” it was that I had a house while she was “stuck in a crappy apartment.”
Here’s the kicker: two days later, I find out from a mutual friend that Kelly told everyone at the BBQ that I only have the house because I stole inheritance money from her. WTF?! There is no inheritance. My parents are still alive, for crying out loud!
I confronted her, and she just smirked and said, "Well, maybe you should’ve helped me when I needed it." I lost it. I told her she was toxic and selfish and that I was done with her.
Now, here’s where the current drama kicks in. Kelly’s babysitter just quit, and my parents are begging me to help out with watching her kid. They said, “Family sticks together,” and that I need to "be the bigger person." I told them no.
Now the whole family is blowing up my phone, calling me a jerk and saying I’m punishing an innocent child because of my issues with Kelly. But, like, this isn’t my responsibility, right? I work full-time and have my own life. So... AITA for refusing to help after everything she did to me?
celestialxlady says:
She could’ve avoided all this by taking responsibility for her own mess. You owe her nothing, especially after the garbage she pulled. Let your family whine; they can deal with her now.
Turbulent_Ebb5669 says:
NTA, your parents can babysit THEIR grandchild.
ArtosHelvet says:
Absolutely NTA. You’re responsible for YOUR actions. These are NOT YOUR actions.
etherealessence_13 says:
NTA. Kelly is the one who needs to learn responsibility and how to take care of her own child. Don't let your family guilt trip you into enabling her entitled behavior any longer. You deserve to enjoy your new home without any toxic drama!