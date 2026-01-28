'AITA for refusing to hug my best friend's GF and telling her to just leave?'

You’re all very young hence the high emotions but your bro is the one who needs to step up - he let everyone down by failing to stand up to her nonsense.

Reflectionstnbd says:

NTA, she sounds annoying and its only been two weeks. Seriously,, I am a sensitive girl too but you cant cry when people are upset at you when you genuinely made them upset, LIKE huh? This is what we call crocodile tears. You're valid. Hope your friend realizes and tells her she was in the wrong.

MrsSEM84 says: