'AITA for refusing to hug my best friend's GF and telling her to just leave?'

I (20M) own a small café. My best friend (18M) and I are working on a short film together, and we had planned to talk about it at my café one evening. A few other friends who were going to help with the project were also planning to come later.
My best friend’s girlfriend (18F) was also there. (They were know dating for around two weeks.) The café was pretty busy, so I suggested we should probably talk about the film after closing time (around 11 p.m.).
Around 9 p.m., his girlfriend said she was tired and wanted to go home. I said that was fine, but she insisted that my best friend leave with her. He didn’t want to go because we were waiting for others to arrive and had already planned the meeting for later. After some back-and-forth, he eventually gave in and left with her.
I was annoyed because this messed up the plans that involved multiple people. When they were leaving, she tried to hug me goodbye. I refused and told her something along the lines of: “No, just go. You got what you wanted, so don’t act all sweet now.” I was clearly upset about the situation.
After they left, she apparently started crying because she felt like I was mad at her and said she doesn’t like when people are upset with her. The next day, my best friend called me and told me I need to apologize to her.
I understand that my response may have hurt her feelings, but I also feel like I’m being asked to apologize for reacting honestly after my plans were thrown off by her. Am I wrong here?
TumbleweedMaterial53 says:
You’re all very young hence the high emotions but your bro is the one who needs to step up - he let everyone down by failing to stand up to her nonsense.
Reflectionstnbd says:
NTA, she sounds annoying and its only been two weeks. Seriously,, I am a sensitive girl too but you cant cry when people are upset at you when you genuinely made them upset, LIKE huh? This is what we call crocodile tears. You're valid. Hope your friend realizes and tells her she was in the wrong.
MrsSEM84 says:
ESH. Whilst I understand that it was her that wanted him to leave, your friend was actually the one who wronged you here. He was the one who made plans with you and your other friends. He was the one who decided to bring his gf. He then chose to leave with her instead of telling her “no” and honoring his commitment.
prosperouscheat says:
Don't understand why your friend didn't just take her home and come back - he had 2 hours to do it.
'