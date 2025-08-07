'AITA for refusing to let my brother take advantage of my situation and use my car?'

layla_deveraux writes:
I (26F) recently had minor knee surgery. It wasn’t super serious, but it was enough to make getting around difficult. I live alone in an apartment about 30 minutes from the city center. My older brother (29M) offered to come stay with me for a week to "help out" while I recover. He lives about four hours away, and we don't see each other very often, so I thought it was a really kind gesture.
When he arrived, he asked if he could use my car "here and there," and I said sure, assuming it would be for errands or picking things up for the apartment. But almost immediately, he started using it constantly: meeting up with friends, going to the gym, shopping, and just "driving around to clear his head."
I found myself stuck at home, limited in what I could do, and twice had to order takeout because he wasn't around when I needed help grabbing something. He also never asked before taking the car, and I noticed the gas was running low quickly. He hasn't filled it once.
Yesterday, I told him I didn't feel comfortable with him using the car like this. I reminded him that he came here under the pretense of helping me, not using this as a free week with my car. He got super upset and said I was being ungrateful, that he took time off work to be here and was "doing his best," and that since I can't even drive right now, it shouldn't be a big deal.
He's barely said a word to me since. I mentioned the situation to our mom, and she sided with him, saying I'm being dramatic and that I should be appreciative since he made the effort to come.
But the thing is, if he had just told me upfront, "I want to come stay for a week and use your car to get around," I probably would've said no. I feel like he misrepresented his intentions, and now I'm the one stuck feeling like an inconvenience in my own apartment. AITA for putting my foot down about the car when he's technically here to help?
dorothy_zbornakk says:
Your brother offered to come help you after a surgery that limits your mobility enough to affect how you feed yourself, but has actually been an inconvenience who costs you time, money, and energy? NTA.
OP responded:
Pretty much, it's wild how I went from feeling grateful he was coming...to feeling like I was hosting a guest I had to work around. At one point I literally paid for delivery while my own car was parked at a gym across town.
Nice-Gur-8311 says:
Your brother took advantage of your kindness; it's reasonable to set boundaries.
OP responded:
Yeah, thats what it felt like. I really tried to give him the benefit of the doubt, but after a few days it was clear he wasn't actually here for me. I didn't expect constant help, just not to feel like i was in his way in my own place.