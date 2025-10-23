'AITA for refusing to let my parents have my daughter unless they spend time with her?'

In the three years since, even though they live around the corner, my parents have had my daughter overnight fewer than ten times. They only ever ask at the last minute, and usually only when they already have my sister’s kids. My daughter has even started thinking her cousins live with my parents because she only sees them when her cousins are there.

Recently, my parents asked again to have her overnight with the cousins. We said no. I told them they need to build a proper relationship with her, consistent one-on-one time, no comparisons to her cousins, and no treating her like an afterthought.