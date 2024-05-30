'AITA for not making my wife dinner in retaliation for not making me breakfast?'

The other factor is that you are thinking of the kids as consistent units of work. That's not the case. Kids in the morning can be very variable to manage. They don't really want to go to daycare or school, so they misbehave. So you can't just say, "Wake up at 7, make breakfast at 7:25, leave the house by 8 am," because the children don't agree.

One day, you give them breakfast at 7:25 and leave by 8 am. Another day, you give them breakfast at 7:25, and you are still chasing them around the house trying to make them sit still and put their shoes on at 8 am.