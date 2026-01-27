'AITA for refusing to move seats in a computer lab even though a group got annoyed?'

I use one of the computer labs on campus a lot for schoolwork. Not all the stations are equal, some have sticky keys, some lag badly, and one monitor flickers enough to give me a headache. There’s one computer that actually works properly, so if it’s free, I usually sit there.
One afternoon I got there early, logged in, opened my files, and was already a good 20 minutes into working when a group of students came in. One of them asked if I could move so they could sit next to their friend. I said no and explained that I was already set up and that this computer works better than most of the others.
They didn’t argue directly, but one of them sighed really loudly and said something like “it’s literally just a seat.” Another one joked that I was “hogging the good computer.” I tried to ignore it and keep working.
A few minutes later, I overheard them talking to someone else nearby, saying I was being difficult and that people like me are why group work is annoying. At that point it felt less like a simple request and more like they were trying to pressure me into moving by making it awkward.
I could have moved and avoided the whole situation, but I was already working and I don’t think I should have to give up a functioning station just because someone else wants to sit next to their friend. AITA for staying where I was?
SweetySama says:
NTA. First come first serve. Also, you shouldn’t have said anything about it being the good computer. It’s enough to say that you are too deep in your work and a seat change will disturb your concentration. They’re the worst for being mouthy and not accepting your no.
shadowtamlyn responded:
That’s fair. I probably didn’t need to explain myself at all beyond already working. I think I default to over-explaining, but yeah, once I said no it should’ve been enough. The comments afterward definitely didn’t help.
Ordinary-Audience363 says:
NTA. It's disrespectful to interrupt someone and ask them to move without a valid reason. You can bet that won't go over well in a real work environment.
shadowtamlyn responded:
Yeah, that’s how it felt to me too. Asking is one thing, but expecting someone to stop what they’re doing and move just because you want to sit together doesn’t really seem reasonable, especially when they didn’t take no very well.