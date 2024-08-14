'AITA for not paying money for damages my daughter caused at her friend's house?'

"AITA for refusing to pay for the damage my daughter partly caused in her friend's house."

SubstanceDazzling325 writes:

So my (36F) daughter (8F) was playing at her friends' house. She and her friends (2 sisters, twins, both 8 as well), were doing some arts and crafts in the sisters' room, and ended up making an absolute mess.

I have no idea what they were thinking; I'm given to understand from my daughter that they thought paint could be washed off from the walls and all the other surfaces that it ended up on. There was green paint on the curtains, floor, walls, doors, doorknobs, EVERYWHERE!!

The parents were out, but the sisters' grandmother was in the house (in her room, downstairs) so they weren't completely alone in the house. I knew about this arrangement, and didn't mind it.