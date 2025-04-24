'AITA for doing a 'Scott's Tots' and not pay for my niece's college tuition?'

When I explained this to my sister (her mom), she was furious. She said I “made a promise” and now I am “abandoning” my niece. I offered to help in small ways, like buying books, helping with housing if she chooses a local school, or co-signing a loan, but that was not enough for them. My niece barely speaks to me now, and my sister told our whole family that I “lied for attention.”

Now I am getting side-eyes and guilt-trippy texts from other relatives. A few are saying I should not have made the promise if I was not going to follow through. But I never imagined my life would take such a turn, and I did not expect them to act like I am a villain for not being rich anymore.