'AITA for refusing to share my emergency fund with my siblings even though they're in crisis.'

My parents basically sided with him, saying I should “help family” and that I can always save again later. My mom even threw in the classic guilt trip: “If you move out with that money while your brother is struggling, you’ll regret it.”

Now the house feels tense, and I’m being treated like I’m hoarding piles of cash while he’s in crisis. But to me, this isn’t about being selfish ,it’s literally the only money I have to start my own life. So AITA for refusing to give my brother half my savings?

Here are some of the top comments from the post.

fscsobe says: