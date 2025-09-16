'AITA for refusing to share my emergency fund with my siblings even though they're in crisis.'

QUANTUMFLASHERS writes:
I’m 22F, finishing my last year of college, and I’ve been working part-time since 2022. I don’t go out much, barely shop, and still live at home because I’ve been saving like crazy to move out once I graduate.
Right now, I’ve got about $6,000 tucked away. That money is basically my “escape plan” because once I leave, I won’t have a safety net. My older brother (26M) got into a bike accident last week.
He’s fine, just banged up, but the bike is wrecked. He needs one for work, and he came to me asking if I could lend him $3,000. Here’s the problem: he has a history of borrowing and never paying anyone back.
My parents have covered him countless times and just let it slide. I told him no, and he absolutely flipped. He called me selfish and said, “You don’t even need the money right now, you live here for free.”
My parents basically sided with him, saying I should “help family” and that I can always save again later. My mom even threw in the classic guilt trip: “If you move out with that money while your brother is struggling, you’ll regret it.”
Now the house feels tense, and I’m being treated like I’m hoarding piles of cash while he’s in crisis. But to me, this isn’t about being selfish ,it’s literally the only money I have to start my own life. So AITA for refusing to give my brother half my savings?
fscsobe says:
Your brother 100% won't pay you back, and your parent sounds like they will just side with him, and let it slide too. So nope, NTA, don't "borrow" it to him. By the way, never tell anyone how much you've saved. If people really pressed for it, tell them you spent all your money or you got scammed or something. Never tell anyone how much you have.
thexshameless4711 says:
$3k is a lot of money, he can pay his own way, why the $3k though, he can start with an electric scooter.
OP responded:
Exactly. He doesn’t need a brand-new $3k bike right now. There are cheaper options, even used ones. He just wants the expensive fix handed to him instead of figuring it out himself.
Proud-Geek1019 says:
NTA. He can take a bus.