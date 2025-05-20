'AITA for refusing to share my location with my insecure boyfriend to help him heal?'

pinkcloudcasher writes:

I have been dating my boyfriend for almost 8 months. Overall, things have been good. He’s sweet, caring, and honestly one of the first guys I’ve ever felt safe with... until recently.

This started a few weeks ago. He casually asked me if I could share my location with him “just in case something happens.” I said I wasn’t really comfortable with that, and he immediately asked, “Why not? What are you hiding?”

I told him I’m not hiding anything, but I just value a little independence. I’ve never even shared my location with my mom, and I feel like if he trusts me, he doesn’t need to track me like that. He said it’s not about control but about feeling secure in the relationship. He also said his last girlfriend cheated on him and that this would help him “heal.”