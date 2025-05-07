'AITA for refusing to spend Mother's Day with my ex and his rich entitled new wife?'

My ex's wife comes from money and is used to having things her own way. So not getting her expectations met made her increasingly bitter toward me. She alienated my kids by being too pushy, controlling, and trying to change their lives to fit what she believes they should be.

Case in point: she tried to fight to get them into private school and pressured them to ask me. She wanted my daughter to be in cheer and music classes up to six times a week, and she wanted my son in football and boxing six times a week. My kids weren't interested in those activities, and she brought them along multiple times and tried to make them take part. She told them that's what boys and girls did.