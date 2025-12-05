'AITA for refusing to split a gift with my sister after she forgot to pay me for it?'

A few months ago, my sister and I decided to buy an expensive birthday gift together for our mom. We agreed to split the cost evenly, and I paid my share right away. At the time, she said she would send me her portion later, which I thought was fine. I went ahead and purchased the gift, making sure everything was perfect and ready for the celebration.
The day came, we gave the gift, and everyone loved it. Afterward, I asked her about her share of the payment, but she kept putting it off, saying she would pay when she could. Weeks passed, then months, and she still hadn’t contributed anything.
Recently, she told me she expects me to cover the full cost because “it’s just money” and she doesn’t want to worry about it. I reminded her that we had agreed to split it and that I already covered my portion.
She insisted that since she didn’t pay immediately, I should just pay the rest and she would consider it even later. I explained that I wasn’t willing to cover her half, and that it’s unfair to expect me to pay for something we both agreed to share.
I understand money can be tight sometimes, but this was an agreement we both made months ago. I went out of my way to organize and buy the gift, and now it feels like she wants to take advantage of the situation. I’m standing by the fact that she still owes me her part, and I shouldn’t be responsible for paying more than I already did.
SuggestionOdd6657 says:
Expensive lesson. We learned it when family agreed to buy MIL a new sewing machine for Christmas. It was $300 (this was over 20 years ago) and everybody was to pay $50. We bought machine and immediately received payment from two siblings.
One sibling I worked with and had to hound her for at least 3 months before she finally paid it. Never received money from two of them. So we paid for half the machine. NEVER AGAIN did we do that!
United-Manner20 says:
NTA - never do it again. She pays upfront or she doesn’t get a dime.
OP responded:
Next time it’s pay upfront or we’re not doing a split at all.
Responsible_View_285 says:
My sister does this. I will never split anything with her again. It’s manipulation. Getting you to buy and pay for the gift and including her name as the giver. She never planned to pay you.