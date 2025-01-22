'I won't take my wife's special needs cousin into my home. He might need foster care. AITA?'

"I refuse to take in a special needs child into my home. AITA?"

My wife has a cousin who is special needs. He has FASD and will likely need counseling, tutoring, special ed teacher. There’s a good chance he may go into foster care at some point and he’s 10 years old. My wife says she would want to take him in. We already have 2 very young children.

One under 5 and the other is not even 1 year old. My wife already struggles with them as it’s tough dealing with 2 young kids. I don’t see how we can pour so much time and resources into another child and take care of our own kids. We put our kids in swimming, ballet, soccer. We also both have very demanding jobs.