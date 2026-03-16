'She secretly stopped her pills and now we're having a baby I never agreed to. AITA?' UPDATED

We would have two boys. And I imagine she would be twice as unhappy.

AdorableBirthday2050

NTA. She's clearly not stable enough to have another baby right now. She needs to focus on the child she already has and get a therapist. and maybe even finding another job, because life is really hard for teachers these days.

The next day, the OP returned with an update.

I'm going to keep it short and sweet. She was already pregnant. That's why she was so upset. I told her I don't want to have another baby right now, that we aren't in the right place for it, and she told me she was already pregnant. So that's that.