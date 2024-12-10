'AITA for refusing to babysit for my sister and tearing the family apart as a result?'

I was mad but kept it together and said, “If Ryan isn’t welcome, maybe I just won’t come either.” She sighed and said I was being “dramatic.” Last week, Amanda called me, panicked, because her babysitter canceled. I told her I couldn’t help because Ryan and I already had plans.

She begged, saying she was desperate, and I finally snapped, “Why do you want me babysitting Jack? What if I accidentally expose him to my terrifying lifestyle? God forbid he sees me and Ryan together.”

Amanda blew up. She accused me of using Jack to “make a point” and said, “This isn’t about Ryan. It’s about you being spiteful. You’re punishing Jack because you’re mad at me.”