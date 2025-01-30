'AITA for refusing to cover for my lazy coworker and take the blame for his incomplete work?'

"AITA for refusing to lie to my boss and causing my coworker to get fired?"

LiveTradition6222 writes:

So, I (26M) work at a marketing agency. One of my coworkers, "Jake" (29M), has always been a bit lazy but charming enough to get away with it. Our boss is strict about deadlines, but Jake has a habit of showing up late, disappearing for "coffee breaks," and procrastinating until the last minute.

However, he's good at sweet-talking and somehow always avoids consequences. Last week, we had a huge project due. I was drowning in work, but Jake spent half the day chatting and scrolling on his phone.