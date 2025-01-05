'AITA because I refused to give my sister the gift she opened at Christmas?'

Back to this Christmas, my mom let my sister use her new blanket and every time she would see me she would go on and on about how she loved it and wished she had one. Then my mother said she should ask me for one for her birthday. I kept my mouth shut the first few times, then said you are not getting another blanket from me.

At that point they said she had just made a mistake not keeping the gift. Saying come on give it to her. That she opened it by mistake and she was all excited. I was more than a little annoyed and said you had your chance, I gave you a heated blanket like you wanted and then you didn't want it anymore, so if you want one buy it yourself or ask someone else, I learned my lesson.