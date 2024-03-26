Man calls pregnant wife 'useless' because she felt too sick to make his father breakfast, AITA?

Lazy-Radish8914 writes:
I (25F) recently got married (8 months ago) to my 28-year-old husband. My father-in-law came to visit 3 days ago, and when he arrived late at night, I was shocked because we were not expecting him until a day before.
I’m heavily pregnant and could easily go into labor anytime now. My energy levels have dropped significantly, and I can barely do any housework. Luckily, the day he arrived, I had prepared the meal in bulk for meal prep as I’m doing this to conserve energy.
So I served him the food, and it wasn’t a problem at all. Now, fast forward to today, my father-in-law has an interview, but last night both he and my husband didn’t let me know what time he was planning to leave.
I was woken up early in the morning by my husband to iron his father’s clothes. I didn’t want to, but I did it. I haven’t been well lately due to pregnancy, and getting out of bed is a bit hard. My husband then went on to scroll on his phone while I did the ironing.
He didn’t bother to at least boil water for his father’s breakfast. After I finished ironing, he asked why I hadn’t made breakfast for his father and went on to say I don’t love his relatives. I went back to bed and told him I wasn’t well and that I wasn’t going to make breakfast.
He went on to say he can’t wait for me to go to my parents (after I give birth, I’m meant to stay at my parents' and learn a few things about the baby) because I’ve become useless.
Justrennt says:
"He went on to say he can’t wait for me to go to my parents( after I give birth I’m meant to stay at my parents and learn a few things about the baby) because I’ve become useless."
Oh dear NTA (Not the A%@$ole) at all. This is so awful to read! Your husband is a giant A%^&ole. You are getting treated like a servant, a maid and not an equal partner. Is there any chance that you can go to your parents or good friends? I would not stay in this hostile environment.
You deserve a partner who is loving and respecting you. No one should call another human "useless". This is an abusive relationship and it will only get worse by now. I hope, you find the strength in this difficult situation to leave!
wlfwrtr says:
NTA You do realize that if FIL is interviewing that he intends to live there right? He didn't come for a visit he will be moving in. There are plans for while you are gone to parents. If you are allowed to come back it will be to FIL having moved in and husband insisting you cater to both of them while caring for newborn also. Talk to mom see if she'd be willing to come to your house to stay after baby is born to help also with husbands attitude.
solo_throwaway254247 says:
You shouldn't have ironed those clothes. You should have let your hubby or his dad do it. But at least you didn't cook. When you go to your parents, please don't come back to hubby's. Take that time at your parents to plan your life as divorced, single-mother.
Hubby has shown you who he really is. It's only gonna get worse. And unless you signed up to be treated like a bangmaid, I'd suggest you get out of this marriage now. YTA (You're the A%^@ole) to yourself if you stay with this man.
drunkolive99 says:
NTA - “I’ve become useless” what the heck is wrong with your husband? Pretty rich coming from a dude who can’t even iron or boil water. That’s the height of insensitivity especially when you are unwell and pregnant.
