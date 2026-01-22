'I regret not listening to my parents about my husband.'

I refused and I fought them a lot over it. They ended up disowning me when we got married and I thought I was happier without them and for years I was. We all lived in a small town even though my family were all rich they just loved the quietness. For years and years we didn’t speak even though they all lived a couple of minutes down the street from me.

We had 4 kids together three daughters and our youngest son and we were happy, he was always good to me and even though we weren’t rich we had enough. About 13 years ago however he was in a really bad work accident and he became partially disabled and couldn’t work anymore, and soon after the shop closed down because we couldn’t figure it out.