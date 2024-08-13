'AITA for rejecting a woman with her own line after we reconnected at a wedding?'

She was confused and asked me why. I told her I am looking for something and someone different right now. She paused for a second and got redder than a fresh tomato. She was about to say something, but I shut her down and left the hotel.

To be frank, I really am looking for something different. I don’t see the potential for a lifetime partnership with her and don’t want to drag her along by going on dates. She is quite boring, and sometimes I wonder how I was attracted to her in the past. We’ve both changed in the end, I guess.