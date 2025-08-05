'AITA for refusing to let my dad salvage our relationship because I am secondary to him?'

She stayed the entire time, and if my dad wasn’t at work, he was with her. All I got was a note telling me to go to friends’ houses if there wasn’t any food. Those six weeks were hell. Every time I saw Lindsay’s daughter, she would curse at me, shove me around, and make it clear I wasn’t welcome outside my curtain.

Nothing improved. After I turned 15, Lindsay started asking me to help more with chores and errands. She expected me to be her little helper, and when I said no, my dad told me I was being disrespectful to my new mom. That led to a fight.