'AITA for not attending a wedding because I was asked to come alone for my ex?'

So, imagine my surprise when I received an email just yesterday from the bride and groom informing me that, since my ex will be at the wedding, they felt it best that I not bring my partner to avoid any potential drama from the past. Now, mind you, my partner and I have been together for five years, so this isn’t some short fling.

We’ve built something real and solid, and I think it’s absurd that, at our ages (we’re all in our 40s and 50s), the couple would feel the need to make such a request. It seems rather inconsiderate, and my partner, who’s always been supportive, even thinks it was a bit of a backhanded decision. She suggested I go without her, but I know it’s been bothering her.