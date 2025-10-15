'AITA for reminding my mom that my son is 8 and she's a grown woman complaining?'

The food I have in the house is strictly for the kids until I can get to the store this weekend. We were all very sick last weekend, and I don’t live in a town with a grocery store. The closest one is a 30-minute drive away. She said it would be easier to take my son to her house instead, which I was okay with, but my 8-year-old hates going there.

When she came to get him, he had a meltdown because he didn’t want to go to her house. I asked if she could just stay, and I said I would find a way to get more food before the weekend.