'AITA for requesting a DNA test at my paternity hearing because my baby mama avoids me?'

"AITA for requesting DNA at my paternity hearing?"

Thick-Perception6078 writes:

I met this girl through work. We maybe went out three times and were intimate twice. She let me know she was pregnant around four weeks in. I let her know that I support any decision she made, whether it meant stepping up as a dad or termination.

During the whole pregnancy, she was kind of avoiding me and staying with her parents, which she still is now. One day, we were texting, and she had me reach out to her dad. He invited me over for dinner. She and her parents seemed very nice, and they said they wanted us to build a connection and bond more so that when the baby comes, there could maybe be something. That never happened.