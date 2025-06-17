'AITA for making a request that would make a single mom in my class unable to graduate?'

"AITA for requesting to remove my thesis partner from our research, which may cause her not to graduate?"

FluidWishbone6237 writes:

So I (M) am in a college course with only eight people, so we’re all pretty close. For our thesis, we were assigned to work in pairs, and I got partnered with a woman I’ve already worked with on several school projects before. She tends to do things last minute, but she usually gets them done, so I wasn’t thrilled but figured we’d manage.

That changed quickly. We both work night shifts, and she also has a kid. I understand that, and I’ve really tried to be patient. But even with everything going on, I still managed to interview her three times over three months, while she was constantly unavailable.