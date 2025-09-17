'AITA for being short in response to my SIL's email about disciplining my child?'

SIL wrote that she would have told our child to vacuum it if she had seen it, that this is not the first time she has observed our child leaving “garbage” on the floor without cleaning it up, that this is completely unacceptable “(in MY home, at least).”

Moreover, SIL wants to address this directly with our child in addition to telling us we need to correct this bad behavior. It was three paragraphs of histrionics over this, and no small amount of shaming us as parents.

We spoke with 7yo, who said she ate a lot of bread and knew it was making crumbs, but she didn’t sweep them onto the floor, they just happened while eating. We spoke gently about being a considerate guest. No big deal.