'I returned from a month trip and my roommate has moved all her things into my room.' UPDATED 4X

Living with roommates is not for the faint of heart, the list of potential conflicts and grievances can be near endless.

In a popular post on the Relationships subreddit, a woman shared her upsetting discovery after she returned from a month-long trip. She wrote:

"I've [F25] returned from a month long trip and my roommate [F22] has moved all her things into my room and has been living there, with no intention of switching back."

So I moved into this flat about 8 months ago. I met "Lana" online on a roommate website, and we clicked well. She's a bit younger but seemed mature. We quickly agreed to be roommates (both of us were under time constraints to find a place to live) but have got on really well so far (up until this). Our flat is a two bedroom, and to be frank, my room is clearly the better one.