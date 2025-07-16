'AITA for dropping my sister's secret on my niece because my sister was being rude?'

OP added more context.

Hello, I’m here to give some more context and answer a bunch of the most common questions. When the argument happened, I had put my niece to bed hours earlier. We were at my mother’s house, and no one knew she was going to come in.

Secondly, after my niece was born, my sister moved to another state to get a job. Also, she was 20 and I was 17. And finally, in the aftermath, I said that we can’t go back now since my niece already overheard us all talking, so as a group with her stepfather, we should get together to explain it better.