'AITA for ruining a cheating bride's 'last chance at freedom'?'

Some context. The bride to be (let's call her Elly) has an ultra strict and jealous fiancé. Our bachelorette dinner was short and mild. I had separate plans to go to a club with other friends after the dinner.
Elly insisted on coming with me, saying it was her last chance to go out only with the girls. Our other friend, Cloe, also joined. At the club, Cloe ran into a group of guys. Cloe dragged Elly over for shots, using the "it is your last chance" excuse.
Three hours later, the two of them vanished. I was the only 100 percent sober person in our group. I do not drink due to medical treatment. I found them in a secluded area of the club. Elly and Cloe were making out and being fondled by the guys. Elly was cheating a few weeks before her wedding. I physically pulled them away and we walked to find a taxi.
That is when the drama started. Me, to Elly: I told her she messed up massively and was risking her entire future. Me, to Cloe: I reproached her for dragging Elly into her own adventures without thinking about the consequences for the bride.
Cloe: She attacked me, saying I was not a "true friend" because I would not let Elly have her fun "one last time." Elly, the bomb: She turned on me and blamed me. She said I was at fault because I did not take care of her and stop her from giving in to temptation, since I was the one who was not drinking. She said I was not a true friend because I did not "understand" her.
AITA for: Telling Elly the truth about her irresponsibility? Refusing to accept the role of their "nanny" and "moral guardian" just because I was sober? Acting like a true friend by pulling the bride out of a situation that could destroy her life instead of supporting her cheating?
auflyne says:
As a designated adult, and I type this with much love and understanding: Find better friends. The drama-stress is not worth the trouble being around drama queens. Or prep like a dooms dayer and strap in. The self-defeating drama magnets rarely go on break. NTA.
Imaginary-Yak-6487 says:
These are full grown adults who made their own poor decisions. Make yours by walking away and getting new friends.
cthulularoo says:
Dump these fools. Tell her future husband. NTA, file this under the "No Good Deed" folder.\
0fluffythe0ferocious says:
You need better friends, this is so stupid. NTA.