'AITA for ruining a funeral for leaving?'

After about 15 minutes, I whispered to my sister, who was sitting in front of me, that I was going to leave. She said she would go out with me because she had something for me in the car. She and her husband followed me out. Then their adult children and their families followed as well. My cousin also came out to talk in the parking lot. I noticed other people leaving around the same time.

We talked in the parking lot for a little while and then left. Later, Sue contacted me on Facebook and said that I ruined her mom’s funeral by leaving and taking half the people with me. I didn’t think I had done anything wrong, but I apologized and said that an emergency had come up and I had to leave. She then blocked me.